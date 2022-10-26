PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan County man arrested for child sexual offenses, statutory rape

Pratt was fined with eight accounts of child sexual abuse.(WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - After a months-long investigation, the Spencer Police Department announced the arrest of Christopher Lee Pyron, 36, of Spencer, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

The arrest was made following a three-month-long investigation held by detectives into Pyron’s prior sexual contact with a child.

Pyron was charged with eight counts of statutory sexual offense with a child and one count of statutory rape of a child.

In July 2022, Spencer Police Department charged Pyron with one count of statutory sexual offense with a child. Later in August, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office charged him with six accounts of statutory rape of a child.

Pyron was previously being held at the Rowan County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond. The release stated that the most recent charges resulted in an additional $500,000 bond added for a total bond of $900,000.

