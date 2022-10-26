Rowan County man arrested for child sexual offenses, statutory rape

ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - After a months-long investigation, the Spencer Police Department announced the arrest of Christopher Lee Pyron, 36, of Spencer, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

The arrest was made following a three-month-long investigation held by detectives into Pyron’s prior sexual contact with a child.

Pyron was charged with eight counts of statutory sexual offense with a child and one count of statutory rape of a child.

In July 2022, Spencer Police Department charged Pyron with one count of statutory sexual offense with a child. Later in August, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office charged him with six accounts of statutory rape of a child.

Pyron was previously being held at the Rowan County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond. The release stated that the most recent charges resulted in an additional $500,000 bond added for a total bond of $900,000.

