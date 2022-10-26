Person found dead in creek near McAlpine Creek Park, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers were in the area searching for a missing person when they made the discovery.

Police have not yet made positive identification of the body.

An investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

Download the free WBTV News app and be alerted first to any updated information about this story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.