Person found dead in creek near McAlpine Creek Park, police say

Officers had been searching the area for a missing person.
A person's body was recovered from a creek near McAlpine Creek Park on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers were in the area searching for a missing person when they made the discovery.

Police have not yet made positive identification of the body.

An investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

