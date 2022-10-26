“Our family refuses for Ray Ray to be just a number...”: Family of local singer continues to seek justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Raymond Goodman, 32, was shot at a north Charlotte convenience store and later died at the hospital in early October.

Goodman was a member of the local R&B group, Metal Roze.

Goodman’s family is now vocal about crime prevention and locating the shooter.

“At a time when crime has soared in the last year in Charlotte Mecklenberg County, our family demands transparency, full cooperation, and resources put into finding those responsible for the murder of my son,” says parents, Raymond Sheffey and Lisa Hayes. “It is negligent for the elected officials and the police department to look the other way, nor invest in working cameras in high-crime areas.”

Please consider donating to Raymond’s Gofundme page in order for the family to offer an award to anyone that provides any information leading to the identity and arrest of all responsible.

The family set up a Gofundme page to encourage people to share information that can lead to the capture of his murderer and shooter Mr. Vasyl Nesvit, the other victim who was shot and remains in critical condition.

