Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide

Police say they’re looking for a Mercedes Benz C250.
Officers are looking for a dark colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843.
Officers are looking for a dark colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane.

Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte]

Police say the car could be connected to Ahylea Willard’s shooting death on Snow Lane on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

More information will be provided when available on the WBTV News app.

