Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane.

Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843.

Police say the car could be connected to Ahylea Willard’s shooting death on Snow Lane on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

