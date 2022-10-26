PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Homeowner lawfully shoots burglar armed with butcher knife, police say

Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say an armed robber has been arrested after attempting to break into a home.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Keon Washington was armed with a butcher knife while attempting to break into a person’s home last week.

Police said Washington was confronted by an armed resident after he kicked in the home’s back door.

According to authorities, Washington was shot after he refused several warnings from the homeowner to stop and leave but continued to attempt to gain entry into the home.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said the homeowner was lawfully armed with a firearm.

Authorities said they were able to find Washington after he took off from the scene. Officers said he was armed with a large butcher knife.

Washington was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries upon his arrest. He has been charged with felony trespassing and attempted burglary charges, as well as terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

