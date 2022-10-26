New Data: Rain chances increasing late Sunday into Halloween Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry weather is expected through Saturday, yet rain showers are expected to begin late Sunday and continue Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be pleasant overall, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.

Overnight lows in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day for late Sunday into Monday, due to rain showers.

Expect some rain Halloween day. (WBTV)

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains.

Thursday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday, with increasing clouds for late in the weekend. The mountains can expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday. The Appalachian State Homecoming football game looks great on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and kickoff temperatures in the mid-50s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain looks to develop late Sunday through Halloween Monday. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with rainfall timing, coverage, and amounts, so keep checking back to the latest updates with the WBTV First Alert forecast. Sunday will be cool, with high temperatures in the mid-60s for the piedmont, and around 50 degrees for the mountains. Halloween Monday high temperatures look to be in the mid-60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 50s for Monday evening across the piedmont.

First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday for rain showers. (WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check the radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Get your latest WBTV First Alert weather forecast with Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin for the morning hours, your weather updates at noon with Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall, and your afternoon and evening weather updates with Meteorologist Jason Myers, Meteorologist Rachel Coulter, and Meteorologist Elissia Wilson.

Keep checking back for the latest weather updates throughout the week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Here’s what we’re streaming right now on WBTV:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.