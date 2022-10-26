PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims

FILE - In this aerial photo, a mass grave is re-filled with dirt after a small ceremony at...
FILE - In this aerial photo, a mass grave is re-filled with dirt after a small ceremony at Oaklawn Cemetery on July 30, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. The mass grave was discovered while searching for victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.(Source: Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Some of the 19 bodies exhumed for testing in an effort to identify victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and then reburied in an Oklahoma cemetery will be removed again starting Wednesday to gather more DNA.

The latest exhumations of bodies, some of which were taken last year from Oaklawn Cemetery, will be followed by another excavation for additional remains.

“There were 14 of the 19 that fit the criteria for further DNA analysis,” city spokesperson Michelle Brooks said. “These are the ones that will be re-exhumed.”

The 14 sets of remains were sent to Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Brooks said two sets have enough DNA recovered to begin sequencing.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the 14 will be exhumed a second time, Brooks said.

The remains will be reburied at Oaklawn, where the previous reburial was closed to the public, drawing protests from about two dozen people who said they are descendants of massacre victims and should have been allowed to attend.

Intermountain Forensics is seeking people who believe they are descendants of massacre victims to provide genetic material to help scientists find potential matches.

The exhumations will be followed by another search for bodies in an area south and west of the areas previously excavated in 2020 and 2021.

None of the remains recovered thus far are confirmed as victims of the massacre in which more than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted and a thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed. Historians have estimated the death toll to be between 75 and 300.

Victims were never compensated, however a pending lawsuit seeks reparations for the three remaining known survivors of the violence.

The latest search is expected to end by Nov. 18.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Towing company owner David Satterfield sits in a Raleigh courtroom. A judge dismissed the...
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

Latest News

Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was charged with felony death by vehicle.
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing fatal crash involving motorcycle
Get information on Touch-A-Truck and all Active Living and Parks events by following them at...
Touch-A-Truck returns to Cabarrus County bigger, better that ever in 4th year
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses
Board members heard a presentation on the recommendations for magnet program changes at E.E....
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents, board shares frustrations over magnet school recommendations