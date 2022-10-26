PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Downtown Salisbury receives grant for small businesses

Hometown Revitalization Grant funded by Duke Energy Foundation
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Salisbury, Inc. (DSI) receives a $25,000 Hometown Revitalization Grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to support downtown businesses.

“We are honored and grateful to be one of 20 organizations named as a recipient of the Duke Energy Grant in this most recent round of gifting,” said Sada Troutman, Downtown Salisbury, Inc. Director. “It goes without saying, the past few years have been incredibly trying for small businesses across the country, and Downtown Salisbury is no exception. This $25,000 will allow DSI to create a grant program that will provide small businesses funding to bring visions and business expansions to life. This will continue to make Downtown Salisbury a vibrant community asset and destination for tourists and residents alike.”

The supporting small business support awards will focus on businesses with fewer than 50 employees and small businesses should have a storefront presence in the designated Downtown Salisbury Municipal Services District (MSD). Business owners located within the boundaries of the Downtown Salisbury MSD are invited to apply for grants between $500 and $2,500.

Appropriate small business expenditures may include:

  • Enhanced service or commerce opportunities
  • Furniture for expanded outdoor capacity
  • Storefront beautification
  • Tools or programs to support the business’s workforce needs

Grant applications will be available by 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, via the Downtown Salisbury, Inc website or can be picked up at the DSI office located at 217 S. Main Street. Completed grant applications will be due to Downtown Salisbury, Inc by Wednesday, December 21.

For more information including guidelines, eligibility, and the application process, contact DSI Director Sada Troutman at sada.troutman@salisburync.gov or visit www.downtownsalisburync.com.

