Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed west Charlotte 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in west Charlotte.

The robbery happened Sunday, Sept. 25 around 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1824 Freedom Drive.

“We had a suspect enter the business, point a weapon at the clerk, demand money,” Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a 7-Eleven employee work to get cash from a register as the armed intruder appears to prod him with his gun. Smith said the robbery happened fast and the man left the business once he got cash.

The detective said it is not uncommon to see an armed robbery at a business close to uptown Charlotte.

“It’s not too rare,” Smith said. “Again, we’re along Freedom Drive. We have several businesses here, several convenience stores, so it could have been a lot worse than it was.”

The armed intruder was in dark clothing. He was wearing Crocs and a Champion brand hoodie.

“We got some good video. We ask that you take a look and give us a call if you recognize this individual,” said Smith. “These suspects if they struck one time, we know they’ll do it again and we’re just trying to get them into custody before they have that opportunity.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

