Charlotte FC extends head coach Lattanzio’s contract, gives him permanent position

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After serving as the interim head coach for the majority of the club’s inaugural season, Charlotte FC’s Christian Lattanzio has been signed to a two-year contract extension, and has been given the permanent position.

The club made the announcement on Wednesday morning, tying Lattanzio to Charlotte for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with an option for the 2025 campaign.

Lattanzio took over the head-coaching role late in the first half of this past season after Charlotte FC parted ways with Miguel Angel Ramirez.

He led the club to a 8-10-2 record in his 20 matches as head coach, finishing the year 13-18-3 and keeping it in playoff contention until the final week of the season.

Our Head Coach is here to stay 👑#ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/Fb2RAWzy7a — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) October 26, 2022

“Christian did an excellent job navigating a challenging time for our Club through the second half of the season and we’re delighted to keep him at Charlotte FC,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “Having consistency from one season to the next is a proven model of success in Major League Soccer, and this extension, along with the options we exercised earlier this month, ensures the core of the team stays intact.”

In addition to Lattanzio’s return, Krneta, director of scouting Thomas Schaling, and head of analytics and technical scouting Lisandro Isei have also signed new, multi-year contracts with Charlotte FC.

“I’ve said many times that Charlotte FC is a special place, not only in Major League Soccer, but around the world of football. I’m excited to sign an extension here in Charlotte as we continue to build our culture and identity,” Lattanzio said. “I’m honored to be the head coach of Charlotte FC and know everyone at this football club is aligned and prepared to move forward into 2023 as we improve on the foundation we have built together this season.”

Prior to arriving in Charlotte, Lattanzio managed Manchester City’s academy team, and served as an assistant with New York City FC and OGC Nice.

The announcement comes just two weeks prior to the opening of Major League Soccer’s trade window, and less than a month for free agency begins. The 2023 MLS SuperDraft will take place in December.

Related: Charlotte FC announces plan for new headquarters, training facility

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.