Charges upgraded for man accused of causing fatal crash involving motorcycle

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been upgraded for a man accused of causing a fatal accident that took the life of a man driving a motorcycle.

The crash happened in May. According to police, a driver ran into and broke a pole in the 3000 block of S. Main St., near Red Acres Rd. on Sunday morning just after 3:30 a.m. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Markail Hampton, 31. The Salisbury Police Department Traffic unit was notified and responded to conduct the investigation.

Officer Lindquist was able to determine that Hampton’s vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck three mailboxes, one light pole and then one building. Lines then fell down from the pole and were hanging low on the street.

A person driving south on a motorcycle ran into the power lines. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as John Blackwell, Jr., 52. Blackwell succumbed to his injuries before emergency personnel arrived.

At the time, Hampton was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and released on a written promise to appear in court. Police have now upgraded the charges to felony death by a motor vehicle.

