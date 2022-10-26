PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden to visit upstate New York, tout investment in computer chip plant

Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act
Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -President Joe Biden said Wednesday a new computer chip plant in New York is an example of how his administration is giving U.S. semiconductor production a boost.

“American manufacturing is roaring back. As a matter of fact, I’m going to be heading up to Syracuse New York, that area, where our U.S. company Micron is going to invest $100 billion.”

Biden commented on the plant one day before he visits Syracuse, a short distance from a new computer chip plant Micron is building in Clay.

Micron has said the recently passed CHIPS Act helped facilitate the decision to invest. The new law authorized more than $52 billion in grants for semiconductor production.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says in addition to increasing U.S. production, changes could help decrease consumer prices for items that use computer chips like phones and cars.

Jordan Crenshaw: Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

“The CHIPS and Science Act is going to be a great first start to getting us to a place where we can begin to get those costs down for consumers, and really shoring up those supply chains,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President Jordan Crenshaw said.

The computer chip plant will be built in Clay, and is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

The initial investment is $20 billion. The Biden administration expects the president to speak at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Lori Thomas Huneycutt was charged.
‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors

Latest News

FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
FILE - Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, center, speaks at a news conference at...
Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal