Be safe! 7 tips to make sure your child’s Halloween is a real treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Halloween is near, and if you’re planning on trick-or-treating around the neighborhood with your children we want to make sure safety is top of mind for the spooky holiday.

Abby Theodros spoke with Dr. Stephen Renfrow of Atrium Levine Children’s Charlotte Pediatrics on WBTV’s free streaming app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV to talk about best practices you can put into place this Halloween.

🎃 Here are seven things to keep in mind to make sure you and your child celebrate being spooky while being safe.

1. Pick costumes that fit well

To help avoid tripping while collecting candy, make sure your child’s costume isn’t too long. Additionally, make sure your child is able to see in their costume. Visibility is important!

2. Be mindful of food allergies

Make sure your child is well-educated about their individual specific allergies. Check over your child’s candy bag for any cross-contamination. If your child needs epinephrin, make sure they’re carrying it with them.

3. Prevent house hazards

Planning on passing out goodies to others? Make sure your home is well-lit and visible. This will help with any hazards children could face like tripping.

4. Keep all kids in mind

Additionally, if you’re planning on passing out treats consider alternative or non-food treats for kids with allergies or dietary restrictions.

5. Know the tricks you could find in your child’s treats

It seems like every year we hear about the dangers when it comes to trick or treating. From razors found in candy decades ago to reports now about rainbow-colored fentanyl made to look like candy, it’s important to know what to look for and be aware.

“Parents should just be smart,” said Dr. Renfrow. “If they find something in their kid’s bag or bucket of candy, something that isn’t sealed or packaged [or] something that is loose, my thought would be to say, ‘Hey, it may not be anything at all but it’s better to discard that and not take any chances.’”

6. Be alert about the triple threat of viruses this year

RSV, Covid, and the flu are all virus threats in play this Halloween season. Here’s what Dr. Renfrow had to say about taking your kids outside of the home and into neighborhoods amid the concerns of these viruses.

“This is a tip for all times of [the] year, but hand-washing is still supremely important. Especially before partaking in their candy or treats,” said Dr. Renfrow.

“When we talk about [the] risk of infection, it’s not about eliminating the risk but mitigating [it] while enjoying life and minimizing the risk as much as possible. As always, outdoor fun will be less risky from a viral transmission standpoint compared to indoor parties.”

7. Have conversations about street safety

It’s important to have candid conversations about staying safe while on the street. Make sure your child is looking both ways before crossing the street and aren’t darting between parked vehicles.

