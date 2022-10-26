Be prepared! Weekend rain chances continue to increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the workweek will feature pleasant, seasonable days with rain chances increasing late this weekend and into Halloween Monday.

Today: Decreasing clouds, mild.

Rest of the Workweek: Dry and comfortable.

First Alert Weather Days Sunday and Monday: Periods of rain, cool.

After a wet start to the day, fog continues to be an issue with limited visibility around the Charlotte area, although this will not last much longer as clouds are expected to clear out later this afternoon with dry conditions.

Fog continues to be an issue with limited visibility around the CLT area! This will not last much longer as clouds are expected to clear out later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/wmrFsb8vqZ — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) October 26, 2022

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy and cooler for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the next rainmaker, but no rain is in the forecast with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Rain chances will increase starting Sunday afternoon/evening but especially for Monday with periods of rain expected. Don’t cancel any outdoor Halloween activities just yet, but a backup plan just in case of wet weather is a good idea.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

