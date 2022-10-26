PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Be prepared! Weekend rain chances continue to increase

First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday
High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the workweek will feature pleasant, seasonable days with rain chances increasing late this weekend and into Halloween Monday.

  • Today: Decreasing clouds, mild.
  • Rest of the Workweek: Dry and comfortable.
  • First Alert Weather Days Sunday and Monday: Periods of rain, cool.

After a wet start to the day, fog continues to be an issue with limited visibility around the Charlotte area, although this will not last much longer as clouds are expected to clear out later this afternoon with dry conditions.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy and cooler for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of the next rainmaker, but no rain is in the forecast with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Rain chances will increase starting Sunday afternoon/evening but especially for Monday with periods of rain expected. Don’t cancel any outdoor Halloween activities just yet, but a backup plan just in case of wet weather is a good idea.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Lori Thomas Huneycutt was charged.
‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors
Towing company owner David Satterfield sits in a Raleigh courtroom. A judge dismissed the...
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars

Latest News

Be prepared! Weekend rain chances continue to increase
Be prepared! Weekend rain chances continue to increase
Rain Wednesday morning around Charlotte will quickly wind down and we'll dry out over the next...
Sunny, cool rest of the week, rain possible for Halloween
First Alert Oct. 26 forecast
Sunny, cool rest of the week, rain possible for Halloween
Tuesday late night weather update