Authorities searching for suspect accused of making false bomb threats in Iredell County

The caller alleged that they had place explosive devices in the courthouse and DA's Office.
Surveillance video showed a man throwing a computer tablet into a dumpster after the call was...
Surveillance video showed a man throwing a computer tablet into a dumpster after the call was traced back to that location.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they believe may have been responsible for making false bomb threats on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, an Iredell County Clerk of Court staff member received a call around 2:20 p.m. stating that there were explosive devices in the Iredell County Courthouse and in the District Attorney’s Office.

The caller said that they had placed the devices in the buildings because a family member had recently been sentenced to prison.

At the time of the call, more than 100 citizens and employees were inside the buildings.

The suspect was seen leaving the courthouse in a light-colored SUV.
The suspect was seen leaving the courthouse in a light-colored SUV.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies and investigators immediately responded to the buildings and evacuated them both.

Once the buildings were evacuated, explosive detection K-9s were used to search for explosives. Deputies did not locate any and the buildings were deemed safe for people to re-enter.

Investigators then interviewed the person who received the threatening phone call, along with other witnesses.

They determined that the phone call came in on a voiceover IP number, meaning the call came from an electronic device utilizing public Wi-Fi signal. The Wi-Fi signal originated at a business on North Center Street.

Investigators went to the business and gathered surveillance footage, which showed a man throwing a computer tablet into a dumpster. It was recovered by investigators and is being processed for evidence.

A business across the street also had footage of the man.

In the surveillance video, the man can be seen walking to the courthouse parking lot and getting into a light-colored SUV before deputies could respond to the area.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows the suspect, or who saw him or the vehicle, to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

