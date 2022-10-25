PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
US to reforest the country with 1 billion trees

To combat a deforestation crisis, officials will plant 1.2 billion trees on U.S. soil in the next decade. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – As a deforestation crisis reaches its breaking point in America, officials roll out a massive and ambitious plan to replant more than a billion new trees across the nation.

The plan to tackle this monumental environmental task involves you.

Wildfires are responsible for the destruction of millions of acres of forested land in the U.S.

David Lytle of the U.S. Forest Service said the problem has reached a breaking point.

“We are facing a wildlife crisis in the U.S., size and intensity, more difficult to fight,” he said. “And as a result of our limited resources ... backlog of 5 million acres in need of reforestation.”

Seeds of hope in the form of federal legislation called the REPLANT act couldn’t have come at a more pivotal time.

The bipartisan act delivers a much-needed infusion of funds and resources. It sets an ambitious goal of planting and regenerating more than one billion new trees on U.S. soil over the next decade.

According to Lytle, the goal of 1 billion trees planted is hoped to be met by expanding operations, hiring more people and doing more work on the ground.

Lytle said you could also help aid in the reforestation efforts by planting a tree on your property, working with local communities to restore and volunteering your time.

“All of us have a role to play in reforestation,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

