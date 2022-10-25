PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.
An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, a single-car crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road.

Officers found a minivan in the yard and began rendering first aid to the driver and passengers.

A 3-year-old died at the scene. The other two passengers had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

