Toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, a single-car crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road.

Officers found a minivan in the yard and began rendering first aid to the driver and passengers.

A 3-year-old died at the scene. The other two passengers had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

