Teen produces ‘Adeena’s Favorite Hoodie,’ celebrates one year cancer-free

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Adeena Lakhany had a big idea, and she’s now actually doing it.

But first, her backstory. At 12 years old, Adeena was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of soft tissue or bone, in May 2020.

More than a year later, on Oct. 28, 2021, Adeena rang the bell as a teenager.

“My daughter is cancer-free,” Muniza Lakhany, Adeena’s very proud mom, said from their home in Belmont. “All I can say about that is, God is great.”

During Adeena’s treatments, thes South Point High School student and her mom kept thinking about how she needed an article of clothing that worked well for chemotherapy - how to easily access ports, how to stay warm, and how to be comfortable.

They decided, together, to design a sweatshirt. Even after Adeena no longer needed one anymore, they ran with the idea, had hundreds produced and called them: “Adeena’s Favorite Hoodie.”

They aren’t looking to make one dollar off any of them; they made them simply to give away and help make the life of someone else battling cancer a little better.

A Gaston County teen and her mother produced hundreds of hoodies they hope will bring comfort to others battling cancer. (Source: Family-submitted photo)

“We provided these hoodies as a charitable contribution to local pediatric cancer hospitals,” Muniza said. “We’ve given them to Levine Children’s and Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital. We received positive feedback from patients who understand why a ‘port hoodie’ is needed. Each hoodie also comes with a note from Adeena, which I think makes each one extra special.”

Muniza reached out to help spread the word about these hoodies and now Adeena is being welcomed as the newest one of #MollysKids, while also introducing her new big idea.

They have plenty in stock in a variety of sizes from XS to XL. Again, they’re for people - especially pediatric patients - going through chemotherapy and need a place to have the port stick through the hoodie.

There is no website and there is no place to spend cash because Muniza and Adeena want to give them as a charitable contribution to individuals.

They’re all in one color and unisex sizing. Each is individually packaged by Adeena herself.

If you’d like one, email Molly Grantham. No personal information will be shared and the email will be forwarded to this mother-daughter duo.

Please use the subject line “Adeena’s Favorite Hoodie.” Muniza and Adeena can take it from there.

Welcome, Adeena, to #MollysKids. Congratulations on so many things, including this week’s anniversary of being cancer-free.

To everyone else, email Molly if interested. You never know where things go.

#MollysKids

