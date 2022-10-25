PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing.

It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, that first crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday at Plott and Robinson Church roads.

Investigators said a stolen car was involved, and that no one was at the scene when emergency responders arrived.

The second crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at Albemarle Road and Old Lawyers Road. In that collision, a car struck a pole.

Police said two people were taken into custody at the scene of the second crash and they are searching for a third person.

Investigators said they believe the drivers of the two cars may have been racing each other.

The names of the two people in custody were not immediately available.

