Two Stanly County schools closed due to respiratory illnesses

STANLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School are currently experiencing high incidences of respiratory illnesses.

Faculty at both schools say they are working with local and state officials and will close for the next two days. The school is following protocols with the guidance of the state epidemiologist.

Aquadale’s Fall Fest will be postponed with a new date coming soon.

Students will learn remotely at this time.

Teachers will have access to student work Oct. 26 and 27, and the school will remain closed Oct. 28 and 31. The school and buses will be cleaned during this time.

Students will return on Nov. 1.

