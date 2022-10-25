PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two Stanly County schools closed due to respiratory illnesses

Students will return on Nov. 1.
Aquadale Elementary is experiencing respiratory illnesses.
Aquadale Elementary is experiencing respiratory illnesses.(WBTV)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School are currently experiencing high incidences of respiratory illnesses.

Faculty at both schools say they are working with local and state officials and will close for the next two days. The school is following protocols with the guidance of the state epidemiologist.

[READ ALSO: West Rowan Middle School shifting to remote learning this week due to bacteria in building]

Aquadale’s Fall Fest will be postponed with a new date coming soon.

Students will learn remotely at this time.

Teachers will have access to student work Oct. 26 and 27, and the school will remain closed Oct. 28 and 31. The school and buses will be cleaned during this time.

Students will return on Nov. 1.

Watch WBTV’s streaming service live:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found shot and killed in Gaston County, officials told WBTV.
Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Chad Allen Krantz
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

Latest News

Joshua Lee Shoemaker
Deputies: Escaped inmate has ties to York Co., S.C.
Nurses in a hospital
Report says North Carolina hospitals have profited millions on Medicare
Mallard Creek BBQ preps underway
91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte
Kendra Sprouse is facing charges tied to an investigation into the alleged dissemination of...
Burke Co. daycare employee charged after allegedly distributing obscene material