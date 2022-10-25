Small rain chance Wednesday, but Halloween weekend showers possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine with warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s.

Today : Lots of sunshine, pleasantly warm again

Wednesday : Small morning shower risk, warm afternoon

Late Week: More clouds, cooler, weekend rain chance

If low clouds & patchy fog don't develop around #CLT this morning - as was the case Monday morning - we may wind up in the upper 70s/near 80° this afternoon. Forecast updates with @weatherbbird on @wbtv_news at Noon & @coulter_wx & @jmyersweather this eve. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/4Q5cKFHQAI — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 25, 2022

We’re mostly cloudy tonight and there may be a spotty shower during the overnight and early morning hours Wednesday as a weak front crosses our area. Lows will be in the milder 50s before sunshine returns with another warm afternoon in the middle 70s.

Behind Wednesday’s front, dry conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday with seasonal, slightly cooler high temperatures closer to 70 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Pleasantly warm 70s remain in the forecast for #CLT & most of the @wbtv_news area for the next couple of days before more clouds, cooler temps & some much-needed rain comes by Sunday & Monday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ptIImpWTaD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 25, 2022

There are still some timing differences in the long-range models. However, there are enough signals pointing to more clouds and cooler temperatures with a better rain chance developing by Sunday.

FIRST ALERT: Clouds & cooler 60s both days of the upcoming weekend around #CLT with a growing rain chance across the @wbtv_news area on Sunday. The rain risk will carry over to Monday, Halloween, as well. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lIq4IKV0Fz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 25, 2022

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool, but likely dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lowering clouds will likely lead to some rain by Sunday afternoon with the rain chance lingering through Monday, a First Alert Weather Day. Both Sunday and Monday will be cool with highs only in the middle 60s.

FIRST ALERT: A weak front will cross the @wbtv_news area early Wednesday with some clouds & a few spotty showers. Am much more important front looks to arrive late in the weekend, lingering into Halloween. #clt #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/O2k2vILnw4 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 25, 2022

