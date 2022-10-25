PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Small rain chance Wednesday, but Halloween weekend showers possible

Behind Wednesday’s front, dry conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine with warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s.

  • Today: Lots of sunshine, pleasantly warm again
  • Wednesday: Small morning shower risk, warm afternoon
  • Late Week: More clouds, cooler, weekend rain chance

We’re mostly cloudy tonight and there may be a spotty shower during the overnight and early morning hours Wednesday as a weak front crosses our area. Lows will be in the milder 50s before sunshine returns with another warm afternoon in the middle 70s.

Behind Wednesday’s front, dry conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday with seasonal, slightly cooler high temperatures closer to 70 degrees.

There are still some timing differences in the long-range models. However, there are enough signals pointing to more clouds and cooler temperatures with a better rain chance developing by Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool, but likely dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lowering clouds will likely lead to some rain by Sunday afternoon with the rain chance lingering through Monday, a First Alert Weather Day. Both Sunday and Monday will be cool with highs only in the middle 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

