Small rain chance Wednesday, but Halloween weekend showers possible
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine with warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s.
- Today: Lots of sunshine, pleasantly warm again
- Wednesday: Small morning shower risk, warm afternoon
- Late Week: More clouds, cooler, weekend rain chance
We’re mostly cloudy tonight and there may be a spotty shower during the overnight and early morning hours Wednesday as a weak front crosses our area. Lows will be in the milder 50s before sunshine returns with another warm afternoon in the middle 70s.
Behind Wednesday’s front, dry conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday with seasonal, slightly cooler high temperatures closer to 70 degrees.
There are still some timing differences in the long-range models. However, there are enough signals pointing to more clouds and cooler temperatures with a better rain chance developing by Sunday.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool, but likely dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lowering clouds will likely lead to some rain by Sunday afternoon with the rain chance lingering through Monday, a First Alert Weather Day. Both Sunday and Monday will be cool with highs only in the middle 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
