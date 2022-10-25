Sex offender faces new charges after deputies say she was at youth football game

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges after she allegedly was seen at a youth football game in Rowan County.

Meredith Kristen Simmons, 32, was charged with sex offender on child premises, failure to register as a sex offender, and failure to appear in court. She was released on $5000 bond.

According to the report, deputies received a tip that Simmons was attending a youth football game at East Rowan High School in September. In his report a deputy says he saw Simmons at the game and captured images of her on his body camera.

A warrant was issued for Simmons on September 26. She was arrested on October 20.

In 2015 Simmons was convicted of two counts of sexual battery in Cabarrus County. One of the conditions of her sentence was that she could not be on the premises of an area with children.

Simmons was convicted of felony breaking and entering in 2006 in Rowan County, drug possession in Rowan County in 2010 and 2012 in Cabarrus County, larceny in Rowan in 2017, and failure to register as a sex offender in 2017.

