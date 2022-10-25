PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Sex offender faces new charges after deputies say she was at youth football game

Meredith Kristen Simmons, 32, was charged.
Meredith Kristen Simmons, 32, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges after she allegedly was seen at a youth football game in Rowan County.

Meredith Kristen Simmons, 32, was charged with sex offender on child premises, failure to register as a sex offender, and failure to appear in court. She was released on $5000 bond.

According to the report, deputies received a tip that Simmons was attending a youth football game at East Rowan High School in September. In his report a deputy says he saw Simmons at the game and captured images of her on his body camera.

A warrant was issued for Simmons on September 26. She was arrested on October 20.

In 2015 Simmons was convicted of two counts of sexual battery in Cabarrus County. One of the conditions of her sentence was that she could not be on the premises of an area with children.

Simmons was convicted of felony breaking and entering in 2006 in Rowan County, drug possession in Rowan County in 2010 and 2012 in Cabarrus County, larceny in Rowan in 2017, and failure to register as a sex offender in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found shot and killed in Gaston County, officials told WBTV.
Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Chad Allen Krantz
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found
Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

Latest News

Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
Police: Two east Charlotte crashes may be due to street racing
Former President Obama endorses Cheri Beasley for Senate.
Obama endorses Cheri Beasley in upcoming Senate race
The fire was reported on Monday afternoon near Highway 601 and Cal Bost Road.
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County