‘Please Don’t DEW This’: Police respond to soda shooting in Gastonia neighborhood

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation in a recent shooting, but it’s not the kind of shooting you would expect. The victims? Four Diet Mountain Dew bottles.

The Gastonia Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday morning that they responded to a neighborhood recently for reports of shots fired.

They found a 64-year-old woman shooting the bottles with a revolver in her backyard because she didn’t want her father to drink the soda.

“There are much safer alternatives to disposing of beverages that you don’t like instead of using the full bottles as target practice…in your backyard… in your neighborhood… surrounded by other homes and people,” a representative from the police department wrote on Facebook.

Officers urged folks, “Please Don’t DEW This.”

Click here for more Gaston County news.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.