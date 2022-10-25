PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Light rain possible Wednesday, even more rain possible Halloween

First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Monday, October 31.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Wet and cool
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Be prepared! Isolated rain chances for Wednesday and we could see even more rain on Halloween.

  • Few morning showers on Wednesday
Today will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s.

A few showers will move in early Wednesday morning before quickly drying off for the rest of...
A few showers will move in early Wednesday morning before quickly drying off for the rest of the day. As a cold front moves through, drier and slightly cooler air will move in. High temperatures will remain in the mid-50s.

Cooler for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase Saturday however no rain is in the forecast with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will increase starting Sunday but especially for Monday with a wet and cool outlook.
Rain chances will increase starting Sunday but especially for Monday with a wet and cool outlook. Don’t cancel any outdoor Halloween activities just yet, but a backup plan just in case of wet weather is a good idea.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Rain chances will increase starting Sunday but especially for Monday with a wet and cool outlook.
