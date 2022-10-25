Investigation underway after mother says her autistic child was tied to a chair in Rowan County elementary school

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a complaint made by the mother of an autistic child who attends Hurley Elementary School. According to the complaint, the non-verbal six-year-old child was tied to a chair in a classroom by the teacher.

“I am so disappointed by what has happened,” the child’s mother Collette Redmon told The Salisbury Post on Monday. “I have limited options for my child, and changing his routine is not ideal, so I am reluctant to do that — but I don’t know that I can trust them with my son. I don’t know what to do. I do believe this teacher should not be allowed in another classroom.”

Investigators said they were notified of the incident on Friday.

“We were notified by the complaint on October 21,” said Chief Deputy David Ramsey. “According to the parent, the incident occurred at Hurley Elementary on September 29. It was reported to the Hurley Principal on October 12, and according to the parent, they conducted an internal investigation. The parent said that Principal reported her findings to them on October 19. After we received the information from the parent, we notified DSS.”

“I spoke with our Criminal Investigation Lieutenant and he said that we have met with the School System and are conducting an investigation,” Ramsey added. “Once we have it to conclusion, we will report our findings to the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office for review. She will decide if any charges are warranted.”

On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury School System released a statement saying that an internal investigation had taken place.

“Student safety is the highest priority for Rowan Salisbury School System, and we all work diligently every day to ensure the safety of children,” the statement said. “When we receive a report on inappropriate conduct concerning RSS staff, we follow our procedures and conduct internal investigations.”

“An internal human resources investigation was conducted, and the individual in question is no longer a Rowan-Salisbury School System employee. Rowan-Salisbury Schools is committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students.”

The District’s Policy for the use of restraint in classrooms is Regulation Code 4302-R.

“Consistent with this policy and applicable law, Rowan-Salisbury Schools provides notice to parents of any improper restraint followed by a written report and also submits documentation to the state Board of Education on an annual basis. Rowan-Salisbury Schools also cooperates with law enforcement when appropriate.”

Board Policies governing reports to law enforcement include Policy Code 1510/4200/7270 and Policy Code 4240/7312.

“District staff have been in ongoing communication with the parent about this incident, but we cannot share any additional information at this time due to student and personnel confidentiality laws,” the statement said.

