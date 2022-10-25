Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The former president of a Charlotte high school booster club and his wife were sentenced to prison after stealing more than $239,000 from the organization, prosecutors said.

According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 42-year-old Anthony Sharper was sentenced to 30 months in jail followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a money judgment of approximately $310,832.

Prosecutors said Anthony Sharper was also sentenced for obtaining over $236,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to cover up the theft from the South Mecklenburg High School Sports Boosters.

Additionally, 47-year-old Deana Sharper was sentenced to 21 months in prison and two years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney. She was also ordered to pay a money judgment of $239,742.80.

According to filed court documents and the sentencing hearing, between 2017 and June 2020, Anthony Sharper and Deana Sharper embezzled at least $239,000 from the Charlotte area high school’s athletic booster club by writing checks to themselves for purported reimbursement, wiring funds directly to their personal bank account, and using the booster club’s debit cards and credit card to pay for personal expenses.

Court documents show that Anthony Sharper, who is a certified public accountant, also committed tax fraud by failing to report any of the embezzled funds on the couple’s joint 2018 and 2019 tax returns filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

According to court records, to cover up the theft and to enrich himself, between March and May 2020, Anthony Sharper submitted three fraudulent applications for federal COVID-19 relief funds, including two fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, one in the name of the booster club and one in the name of his accounting firm, A. Sharper CPA, PLLC, and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application to the Small Business Administration on behalf of his CPA firm.

All three applications contained false information, including fake revenues and fake payroll and employment data, prosecutors said. As a result, Anthony Sharper received more than $236,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for existing businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, a news release stated.

After receiving the loan proceeds, Anthony Sharper used the funds to pay for personal expenditures and to cover up the couple’s theft of the booster club’s funds, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, between 2018 and May 2020, the Sharpers used fraudulent debit cards to pay more than $8,000 on food, dining and entertainment, more than $6,000 on fuel and auto expenses, more than $6,000 on personal shopping and more than $4,000 on personal travel.

Following the Sharpers’ resignation from the booster’s board, members of the South Mecklenburg High School Sports Boosters said, “irregular transactions were identified and brought to the attention of our bank representative.”

Booster officials previously said the organization was contacted by law enforcement and they had been cooperating during the investigation.

Anthony Sharper previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud, making a false statement to a financial institution, engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property, and tax fraud. Deana Sharper pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Both were released on bond and will be ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving their sentence upon designation of a federal facility.

