Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina

Don’t let Halloween haunt you this year; use these trick-or-treating safety tips to prevent...
(tcw-wafb)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina is again issuing a curfew and directive for registered sex offenders this Halloween.

Every year on Halloween, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services issues a curfew for sex offenders under the state’s supervision.

The state agency said those on the sex offender registry are on curfew starting at 5:30 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The state requires registered sex offenders to turn off their lights and not answer the door for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

They cannot have their outside lights on or answer the door for children looking for candy. They also will break their probation if they host or go to a Halloween party or carnival, the agency said in a statement.

This curfew does not apply to all registered sex offenders. Officials urge parents to search the Sex Offender Registry, by clicking here, before trick-or-treating.

