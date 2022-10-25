PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County

The fire was reported on Monday afternoon near Highway 601 and Cal Bost Road.
The fire was reported on Monday afternoon near Highway 601 and Cal Bost Road.(Midland Fire & Rescue)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon.

According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm.

Firefighters from Midland, Georgeville, Squad-410 and the Forestry Service were on the scene. The fire was brought under control at approximately 5:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The Cabarrus County Fire Marshal was on the scene.

