Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon.

According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm.

Firefighters from Midland, Georgeville, Squad-410 and the Forestry Service were on the scene. The fire was brought under control at approximately 5:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The Cabarrus County Fire Marshal was on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.