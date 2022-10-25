Few showers for early Wednesday, with a First Alert Weather Day for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, yet with a lack of available moisture, we are only expecting to see a few showers early. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Halloween Monday, as widespread rain could impact your outdoor activities.

Cold front brings spotty rain for early Wednesday

Cooler temperatures develop later in the week

First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances may impact Halloween activities

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow's outlook (First Alert Weather)

A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Wednesday, yet with a lack of moisture, only spotty rain is possible. The best chance for a few showers will be in the morning hours, with clearing skies late in the day. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

High temperatures get back into the lower 70s for Thursday, with highs around 60 degrees for the mountains.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday, with increasing clouds for late in the weekend. The mountains can expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for Friday and Saturday.

Scattered rain is possible for late Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The best chance for widespread rain looks to develop Halloween Monday. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with rainfall timing, coverage, and amounts, so keep checking back to the latest updates with the WBTV First Alert forecast. Halloween Monday high temperatures look to be in the 60s for the piedmont, and 50s for the mountains.

Halloween forecast (First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check the radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Get your latest WBTV First Alert weather forecast with Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin for the morning hours, your weather updates at noon with Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall, and your afternoon and evening weather updates with Meteorologist Jason Myers, Meteorologist Rachel Coulter, and Meteorologist Elissia Wilson.

Have a great rest of your work week!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.