Few showers for early Wednesday, with a First Alert Weather Day for Halloween

The best chance for widespread rain looks to develop on Halloween.
Be prepared! Isolated rain chances for Wednesday and we could see even more rain on Halloween.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, yet with a lack of available moisture, we are only expecting to see a few showers early. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Halloween Monday, as widespread rain could impact your outdoor activities.

  • Cold front brings spotty rain for early Wednesday
  • Cooler temperatures develop later in the week
  • First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances may impact Halloween activities

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow's outlook
Tomorrow's outlook(First Alert Weather)

A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Wednesday, yet with a lack of moisture, only spotty rain is possible. The best chance for a few showers will be in the morning hours, with clearing skies late in the day. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-70s for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

High temperatures get back into the lower 70s for Thursday, with highs around 60 degrees for the mountains.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday, with increasing clouds for late in the weekend. The mountains can expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for Friday and Saturday.

Scattered rain is possible for late Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The best chance for widespread rain looks to develop Halloween Monday. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with rainfall timing, coverage, and amounts, so keep checking back to the latest updates with the WBTV First Alert forecast. Halloween Monday high temperatures look to be in the 60s for the piedmont, and 50s for the mountains.

Halloween forecast
Halloween forecast(First Alert Weather)

Have a great rest of your work week!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

