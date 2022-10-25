Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road.

Officers found a minivan in the yard and began rendering first aid to the driver and passengers. The 3-year-old, identified by authorities as Caliu Alexis Alehandro, died at the scene.

According to Statesville Police, the driver of the van and a passenger are the child’s parents. The 3-year-old was not in any type of child restraint at the time of the collision, a news release stated.

The driver, 24-year-old Caliu Axian, has been charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle, authorities said.

Police said they continue to investigate.

