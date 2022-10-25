PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Escaped inmate has ties to York Co., S.C.

Shoemaker had been serving time since August 2021.
Joshua Lee Shoemaker
Joshua Lee Shoemaker(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate whose last known address is in York County, S.C. has escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Joshua Lee Shoemaker left between 9:50 and 10:30 p.m. Monday by leaving through an emergency exit door. Deputies say he then used a blanket to cover the razor wire on the center’s fence, removed his orange jumpsuit, and left the area.

Shoemaker is believed to have injured himself on the fence and left a trail of blood before possibly getting into a car, deputies with Cherokee County said in a press release.

His last known residence is in York County, and area law enforcement is aware.

Shoemaker was arrested in August 2021 for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm and assault and battery.

Deputies also say he had a grand larceny charge from the Gaffney Police Department.

Shoemaker is described as a 25-year-old male standing around 5′11″ and weighing about 155 pounds.

Deputies say anyone found helping him could also face charges.

Anyone with information should call the police, or anonymously call 1-888-274-6372.

