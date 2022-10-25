PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Early College ‘success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors

Lori Thomas Huneycutt was charged.
Lori Thomas Huneycutt was charged.(Stanly Co. Sheriff)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman described as a “success coach” with the Early College in Stanly County has been charged with abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Albemarle Police served the warrants following an investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Lori Thomas Huneycutt, 40, was charged on Friday with three counts of abduction of children and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.

According to the report, Thomas provided alcohol and vaping devices to juveniles. A warrant states that Thomas allowed a 15-year-old to “gain access to Fireball, an alcoholic beverage, and consume Fireball on Stanly Community College campus.”

The abduction charges allege that Thomas did “unlawfully and feloniously...abduct (juvenile), a minor at least four years younger than the defendant, from the institution Stanly County Schools.”

The investigation began when the Department of Social Services notified the Stanly Sheriff’s Office of the allegation.

Bond was set at $30,000. Huneycutt is scheduled to appear in court on October 31.

