CMPD searching for missing 73-year-old man

Missing Person William Bobbitt(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 73-year-old man.

Police are searching for William Brewer Bobbitt. He is approximately 5-foot-9, 130 pounds and has black/gray hair and brown eyes.

Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in Charlotte.

He is possibly wearing a gray cap and bright red high-top shoes.

