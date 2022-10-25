CMPD searching for missing 73-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 73-year-old man.

Police are searching for William Brewer Bobbitt. He is approximately 5-foot-9, 130 pounds and has black/gray hair and brown eyes.

Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive in Charlotte.

He is possibly wearing a gray cap and bright red high-top shoes.

