City council considers ‘land swap’ that could mean new hotels in Charlotte

There’s a possibility the council will vote to move this forward in mid-November.
A land exchange for two nearby empty properties, presenters say, could become major hotels for visitors.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A potential future land exchange could mean more hotels and future growth in Charlotte.

At Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting, Tom Murray, the CEO of Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, brought up the idea of swapping two pieces of land right next to the Charlotte Convention Center.

“So we’ll own two parcels of land on either side of the convention center, and we’ll decide what we want to do with them as a city,” Murray explained.

He said one parcel is currently a Duke Energy-owned space on South College Street and the other is a city-owned space on South Caldwell Street.

According to the CRVA, this could help create more hotel space on city-owned property and could potentially lead to the creation of a busy passageway lined with bars and restaurants that is connected to transportation.

While some council members brought up concerns about increased crime and the bottom line, Murray emphasized this would be a step toward becoming more competitive with cities like Nashville, Tenn., and Austin, Texas.

“We always have to think about the future and invest in the future. That’s all we’re doing is making sure we’re being thoughtful and we know how to remain competitive for a long time,” said Murray.

There’s a possibility the council will vote to move this forward in mid-November. That would allow the city manager to negotiate and make a final agreement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

