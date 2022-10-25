Burke Co. daycare employee charged after allegedly distributing obscene material

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A YMCA daycare employee in Burke County has been arrested after allegedly distributing obscene materials, authorities said.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Sprouse was arrested on a warrant charging felony indecent liberties with a child, felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 13 years of age, and misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to a minor.

She was issued a $10,000 secured bond with a first appearance set for Oct. 27 in the Burke County District Court.

Authorities said the investigation stems from an incident that happened Oct. 10 at W.A. Young Elementary School, which had a combination of both W.A. Young and Salem Elementary School students.

Sprouse was assigned at Salem Elementary as a YMCA employee, a news release stated.

According to law enforcement, all parents or guardians of children who were possibly exposed to the incident have been contacted.

