York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust

Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover.
This was a year-long investigation that resulted in the arrests of six people.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust.

Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover.

Related: Search warrant leads to seizure of more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl in York County

Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams of meth and marijuana were also found, along with four firearms. This was a year-long investigation that resulted in the arrests of six people.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson is scheduled to gather with some S.C. lawmakers at 10 a.m. Monday to talk about the lack of laws to combat fentanyl in the state.

As far as laws that target drug traffickers and fentanyl, so far lawmakers in Columbia haven’t been able to reach a deal. Earlier this year, WBTV’s Jamie Boll spoke to representative Tommy Pope of York County about the issue.

“I don’t think people recognize the nexus between fentanyl and, like you said, the opioid addiction. I don’t think we realized the danger,” Pope said at the time. “We can’t just throw money at enforcement, we can’t just arrest, you know everyone.”

WBTV will have more on Monday’s news conference today starting at 12 p.m.

