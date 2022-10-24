NC DHHS Flu
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust

Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff provided more information Monday on a huge drug bust.

Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams of meth and marijuana were also found, along with four firearms. This was a year-long investigation that resulted in the arrests of six people.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson gathered with some S.C. lawmakers Monday, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, to talk about the lack of laws to combat fentanyl in the state.

Tolson said the amount of fentanyl recovered in the bust was enough to kill every person in York County.

“Folks, if this was a bag full of terrorists, if this was anthrax, our response would be overwhelming. Yet our response to the opioid and fentanyl crisis is underwhelming,” Tolson said.

The sheriff added that 87 people have lost their lives to fentanyl so far in 2022.

“We need to bring awareness to this issue, that drug dealers are not dealing drugs anymore. They’re dealing death,” Tolson said.

WBTV will have more on Monday’s news conference today starting at 12 p.m.

