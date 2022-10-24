NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.(Source: CNN/KTAB)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
J'wuan Horton
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Snow Lane homicide
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Latest News

As an option, bagged leaves and labeled personal yard waste containers are also collected...
Loose leaf collection begins October 31 in the City of Concord
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
VA has offered female Veterans mammograms at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in...
Salisbury VA Medical Center promotes mammography at the Charlotte VA Health Care Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night