Spotty rain for Wednesday, with scattered rain possible for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, yet with a lack of available moisture, we are only expecting to see a few showers. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Halloween Monday, as widespread rain could impact your outdoor activities.

Cold front brings spotty rain for early Wednesday.

Mild through Friday, yet a little cooler by the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances may impact Halloween activities.

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Wednesday, yet with a lack of moisture, only spotty rain is possible. The best chance for a few showers will be for the morning hours, with clearing skies late in the day.

High temperatures get back into the lower 70s for Thursday, with highs around 60 degrees for the mountains.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for Friday through Sunday, with increasing clouds for late in the weekend. The mountains can expect highs cooling, from around 60 degrees on Friday, to lower 50s for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A few late day rain showers are possible for Sunday, yet the best chance for widespread rain looks to develop for Halloween Monday. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with rainfall timing, coverage, and amounts, so keep checking back to the latest updates with the WBTV First Alert forecast. Halloween Monday high temperatures look to be in the upper 60s for the piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.

Have a great week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

