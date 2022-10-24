Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A special meeting has been called for the Spencer Board of Alderman for Wednesday night.

The purpose of the meeting is to:

Consider a Budget Amendment for the purchase of a Fire Truck with equipment

Consider authorizing the Town Manager to execute a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of a Pierce manufactured Fire engine/pumper and related equipment procured through the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Cooperative Purchasing Program.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Spencer Town Hall located at 460 S. Salisbury Avenue.

