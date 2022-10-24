NC DHHS Flu
Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night

Alderman to consider purchase of new fire engine
The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A special meeting has been called for the Spencer Board of Alderman for Wednesday night.

The purpose of the meeting is to:

  • Consider a Budget Amendment for the purchase of a Fire Truck with equipment
  • Consider authorizing the Town Manager to execute a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of a Pierce manufactured Fire engine/pumper and related equipment procured through the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Cooperative Purchasing Program.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Spencer Town Hall located at 460 S. Salisbury Avenue.

