Salisbury VA Medical Center promotes mammography at the Charlotte VA Health Care Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the VA wants to remind everyone that Breast Cancer is the second leading cause of death in women and the most common cancer affecting women in the United States.

With more than 300,000 new cases estimated for 2022 and more than 40,000 deaths, we encourage all women, especially female Veterans who can visit VA health care facilities to get checked early and often, to help reduce the severe impact of Breast Cancer.

VA has offered female Veterans mammograms at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury for a long time. But you may not be aware that VA’s Charlotte Health Care Center also has a 3D mammography unit and Veterans are also able to make appointments for screenings at the Charlotte VA HCC.

The Charlotte Health Care Center mammography unit has been in use for 3 years. Charlotte mammography has seen strong growth since opening. Last year the facility conducted 1120 exams and was able to refer 5 Veterans for treatment. Veterans have the opportunity to use VA Oncology services if needed or they can coordinate their care with community providers.

Women have a one-in-eight chance of developing breast cancer, computing to a case every 12 minutes. Most of them don’t have a family history of breast cancer.

But we can reduce the chances with exercise, which experts say can help lower the risk by about ten percent, proper nutrition, and diet, staying away from tobacco and regular check-ups. You can even do it yourself!

Mammograms are used for screening and diagnosis. They can detect changes that could be cancerous, and they can be used to investigate changes to evaluate findings more closely. Studies have shown that the procedure is nearly 90 percent accurate and is very effective in helping to reduce incidence of severe or fatal outcomes.

“We are really pleased with the success we have had with the mammography unit in Charlotte,” declared Geoffrey Lamke, MD, Charlotte Radiology Chief. “I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and their commitment to serving our nation’s heroes.”

Veterans can enroll for VA Health Care online and enrolled Veterans can contact the Charlotte Health Care Center for mammograms at 704-638-3390.

