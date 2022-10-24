Quiet weather pattern this week before scattered showers Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The quiet weather pattern continues with changes ahead by the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, mild

Few AM showers Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Scattered showers

After a foggy start to the morning for the Charlotte area, the sunshine is breaking out. Today will be dry and turning mild and comfortable for the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows falling to the mid-40s.

Slightly warmer conditions are on tap for Tuesday with high temperatures warming up to the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Ahead of a cold front, a few showers will move in early Wednesday morning with dry conditions for the afternoon.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall back a few degrees by the end of the week in the low 70s. Better rain chances will come late this weekend which could disrupt outdoor activities. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday, but we’ll know the exact timing when the date gets closer!

Our rain chances pick up over the weekend, with showers possibly impacting outdoor activities. (Source: WBTV)

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

