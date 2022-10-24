NC DHHS Flu
Quiet weather pattern this week before scattered showers Sunday

After a foggy start to the morning for the Charlotte area, the sunshine is breaking out.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The quiet weather pattern continues with changes ahead by the weekend.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, mild
  • Few AM showers Wednesday
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Scattered showers

After a foggy start to the morning for the Charlotte area, the sunshine is breaking out. Today will be dry and turning mild and comfortable for the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows falling to the mid-40s.

Slightly warmer conditions are on tap for Tuesday with high temperatures warming up to the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Ahead of a cold front, a few showers will move in early Wednesday morning with dry conditions for the afternoon.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall back a few degrees by the end of the week in the low 70s. Better rain chances will come late this weekend which could disrupt outdoor activities. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday, but we’ll know the exact timing when the date gets closer!

Our rain chances pick up over the weekend, with showers possibly impacting outdoor activities.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

