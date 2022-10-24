Police: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were found shot and killed in Gaston County, officials told WBTV.

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C.

Details are limited at this time and WBTV is on the scene. Download our app for the latest developments.

