NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were found shot and killed in Gaston County, officials told WBTV.

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C.

Details are limited at this time and WBTV is on the scene. Download our app for the latest developments.

Also Read: Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
J'wuan Horton
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Snow Lane homicide
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Latest News

Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.7 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
SC gas prices fall nearly 7 cents over past week
On Monday morning Livingstone staff, students, and others gathered for "Prayer At The Bear,"...
Livingstone College working to increase security on campus following homecoming shooting incident
Chad Allen Krantz
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust