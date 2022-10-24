Nice stretch of weather holds before a chance of weekend rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the middle 70s.

Next couple of days : Lots of sunshine, nice and warm

Wednesday : More clouds, small morning shower risk

Late week: More clouds, cooler, weekend rain chance

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will pass through our area bringing a small shower chance during the morning hours. The afternoon will likely bring a return of sunshine and warm readings back in the middle 70s.

Behind Wednesday’s cold front, dry conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday with seasonal, slightly cooler high temperatures closer to 70 degrees.

High temperatures around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area will run well above the seasonal average - upper 60s to lower 70s - over the next several days before backing down late week & into the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/pu4Ubr9Sww — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 24, 2022

There are some mixed signals in the model data, so there’s not a ton of confidence in the long-range forecast just yet. However, there are enough signals pointing to a better rain chance developing by Sunday, a First Alert Weather Day.

FIRST ALERT: There's no chance for rain around #CLT or any part of the @wbtv_news area through Tuesday. A very small chance comes with a weak front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but the best chance may develop over the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FO8VMyIJtK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 24, 2022

Both days of the weekend look to be cooler with highs only in the 60s.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

