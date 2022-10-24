NC DHHS Flu
Nice stretch of weather holds before a chance of weekend rain

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will pass through our area bringing a small shower chance during the morning hours.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the middle 70s.

  • Next couple of days: Lots of sunshine, nice and warm
  • Wednesday: More clouds, small morning shower risk
  • Late week: More clouds, cooler, weekend rain chance

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will pass through our area bringing a small shower chance during the morning hours. The afternoon will likely bring a return of sunshine and warm readings back in the middle 70s.

Behind Wednesday’s cold front, dry conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday with seasonal, slightly cooler high temperatures closer to 70 degrees.

There are some mixed signals in the model data, so there’s not a ton of confidence in the long-range forecast just yet. However, there are enough signals pointing to a better rain chance developing by Sunday, a First Alert Weather Day.

Both days of the weekend look to be cooler with highs only in the 60s.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

