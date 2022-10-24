PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season

New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold and flu season
New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold and flu season(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new round of COVID variants produces a familiar pattern for cold and flu season.

Health officials are tracking the spread of the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 strains of the virus. They are mutations of the previously dominant strain labeled BA.5.

“At this point, it is spiking over in Europe,” Dr. Mark Burns, UofL Health Infectious Disease Specialist said. “And it is anticipated we will have a spike this winter as well.”

The latest variants are similar to previous versions of the virus. They spread easily, but send fewer people to the hospital with serious symptoms.

BQ.1.1 has already been detected, but only briefly, in tests on Louisville wastewater.

”We did find evidence of BQ.1.1 three weeks ago in one of our large catchment areas in Louisville,” Ted Smith, Director of the UofL Center for Health Air Water and Soil said. “It serves southern Jefferson County. The very good news is that it disappeared as fast as it came. So for the last two weeks, we haven’t seen any recurring evidence of it. So that could’ve been somebody visiting the community, or variety of other circumstances that could make it appear. But we are very vigilant for the appearance of these new variants.”

In the three weeks following its detection, BQ.1.1 has not made a second appearance.

It is viewed as a temporary moment of relief in what is shaping up to be a busy cold season, as cases of the flu and children with RSV are on the rise.

”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
J'wuan Horton
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Three people were found shot and killed in Gaston County, officials told WBTV.
Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide
Chad Allen Krantz
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found

Latest News

VA has offered female Veterans mammograms at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in...
Salisbury VA Medical Center promotes mammography at the Charlotte VA Health Care Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Grilling hearty veggies
Chef Ernie is sharing some hearty, healthy cooking tips for the fall
Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material
Raleigh offers mental health support amid mass shooting tragedy