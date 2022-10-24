NC DHHS Flu
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found

He was given a $100,000 bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man is accused of installing hidden cameras inside his home to film unaware visitors inside his home.

Chad Allen Krantz was arrested Oct. 14 after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone found cameras made to look like smoke detectors throughout the home.

[READ ALSO: Man accused of secretly recording women, underage girl in bathroom, authorities say]

Deputies say several computers, cameras and SD cards were taken as evidence.

Krantz was charged with 11 counts of felony secret peeping with more charges expected.

He was placed under a $100,000 bond.

