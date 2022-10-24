Loose leaf collection begins October 31 in the City of Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On, Monday, October 31, the City of Concord will begin its annual loose leaf collection season. Loose leaf season will run from October 31 through February 10; during this time residents may place un-bagged leaves at the curb for collection during their assigned week.

No loose leaf collection is scheduled on city-observed holidays, including Veterans Day (November 11), Thanksgiving (week of November 21-25), Christmas (December 23 and the week of December 26-30), New Year’s Day (January 2), and Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (January 16).

Residents are reminded:

Leaves must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on the first day of their collection week.

Leaves must be free of tree/shrub limbs or foreign objects.

Leaves must be kept away from storm drains, mailboxes, and parked cars.

As an option, bagged leaves and labeled personal yard waste containers are also collected weekly during regular garbage collection. Bagged leaves must be contained in biodegradable paper bags weighing less than 35 pounds each.

The city will also offer a Second Chance program for anyone who misses their last loose leaf collection and is willing to pay rather than bag their leaves. For a fee of $75, the city will schedule a special loose leaf collection during the weeks of February 13-17 and February 20-24.

Residents can view, download, and print a copy of the 2022-2023 Loose Leaf Collection Schedule on the city’s website by visiting concordnc.gov/looseleaves. Residents can also track the status of loose leaf collection on their street through the online interactive tracker, or by downloading the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play stores.

