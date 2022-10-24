NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Loose leaf collection begins October 31 in the City of Concord

As an option, bagged leaves and labeled personal yard waste containers are also collected...
As an option, bagged leaves and labeled personal yard waste containers are also collected weekly during regular garbage collection. Bagged leaves must be contained in biodegradable paper bags weighing less than 35 pounds each.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On, Monday, October 31, the City of Concord will begin its annual loose leaf collection season. Loose leaf season will run from October 31 through February 10; during this time residents may place un-bagged leaves at the curb for collection during their assigned week.

No loose leaf collection is scheduled on city-observed holidays, including Veterans Day (November 11), Thanksgiving (week of November 21-25), Christmas (December 23 and the week of December 26-30), New Year’s Day (January 2), and Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (January 16).

Residents are reminded:

  • Leaves must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on the first day of their collection week.
  • Leaves must be free of tree/shrub limbs or foreign objects.
  • Leaves must be kept away from storm drains, mailboxes, and parked cars.
  • As an option, bagged leaves and labeled personal yard waste containers are also collected weekly during regular garbage collection. Bagged leaves must be contained in biodegradable paper bags weighing less than 35 pounds each.

The city will also offer a Second Chance program for anyone who misses their last loose leaf collection and is willing to pay rather than bag their leaves. For a fee of $75, the city will schedule a special loose leaf collection during the weeks of February 13-17 and February 20-24.

Residents can view, download, and print a copy of the 2022-2023 Loose Leaf Collection Schedule on the city’s website by visiting concordnc.gov/looseleaves.  Residents can also track the status of loose leaf collection on their street through the online interactive tracker, or by downloading the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
J'wuan Horton
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Snow Lane homicide
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Latest News

VA has offered female Veterans mammograms at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in...
Salisbury VA Medical Center promotes mammography at the Charlotte VA Health Care Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night
More than 30,000 grams of fentanyl were found at a single location in York County.
York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust
Charlotte saw its thirteenth straight week of declines in prices at the pump.
Charlotte gas prices fall nearly 8 cents over past week