NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Livingstone College working to increase security on campus following homecoming shooting incident

On Monday morning Livingstone staff, students, and others gathered for "Prayer At The Bear,"...
On Monday morning Livingstone staff, students, and others gathered for "Prayer At The Bear," then held a press conference to discuss campus safety.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A little more than a week after a shooting incident left at least five people injured during a homecoming concert on the campus of Livingstone College, school leaders are outlining plans to improve safety on the campus.

They’ll be looking over campus lighting, walkways, identification policies, a whole host of things. The college president says they are committed to “making Livingstone College one of the safest college campuses across the entire higher education landscape.”

“Six days and 23 hours. That’s the space of time where Livingstone College executed homecoming activities safely and without incident. However, at 11:06 p.m., shots were fired…which has forced us to examine how we execute public safety on our campus,” said Dr. Anthony Davis, Livingstone College President.

“I’m very encouraged by this,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “It’s always good to have these conversations about what we can do better, what they can do better.”

Working to improve safety on and around campus has led to Livingstone to seek the advice of two nationally known leaders in campus security.

Ronnell Higgins, associate vice president for public safety and community engagement at Yale University, and David Perry, retired past president of the international association of college law enforcement administrators, the leading authority in campus public safety, are assessing security needs on campus and will be making recommendations.

“There’s a complete process that takes place. It’s not done overnight, but there are comprehensive evaluations that are done,” Perry said. “There are nighttime assessments, lighting surveys, just a number of things that go into campus safety and crime prevention by environmental design that we will review.”

The shooting incident happened during a homecoming concert. Three people, none of them Livingstone students, were injured as the result of gunfire. Two students were injured trying to get to safety once the shots were fired.

One of the shooting victims, 21-year-old Talib Kelly, was also considered a suspect in the case. He was released from the hospital on Friday and then charged with attempted murder and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $1.2 million.

As the criminal investigation continues, school leaders and the experts will hold a series of meetings to listen to concerns of students, families, faculty, staff, and members of the community. Dr. Davis says making the campus and the surrounding area safe is the top priority.

“What we will do today will not only protect our entre campus community, it will propel us into the future,” Davis said. “If we need to be better, then better we will be.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
J'wuan Horton
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Snow Lane homicide
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Latest News

Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.7 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
SC gas prices fall nearly 7 cents over past week
Chad Allen Krantz
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust
‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic