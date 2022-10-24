Livingstone College working to increase security on campus following homecoming shooting incident

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A little more than a week after a shooting incident left at least five people injured during a homecoming concert on the campus of Livingstone College, school leaders are outlining plans to improve safety on the campus.

They’ll be looking over campus lighting, walkways, identification policies, a whole host of things. The college president says they are committed to “making Livingstone College one of the safest college campuses across the entire higher education landscape.”

“Six days and 23 hours. That’s the space of time where Livingstone College executed homecoming activities safely and without incident. However, at 11:06 p.m., shots were fired…which has forced us to examine how we execute public safety on our campus,” said Dr. Anthony Davis, Livingstone College President.

“I’m very encouraged by this,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “It’s always good to have these conversations about what we can do better, what they can do better.”

Working to improve safety on and around campus has led to Livingstone to seek the advice of two nationally known leaders in campus security.

Ronnell Higgins, associate vice president for public safety and community engagement at Yale University, and David Perry, retired past president of the international association of college law enforcement administrators, the leading authority in campus public safety, are assessing security needs on campus and will be making recommendations.

“There’s a complete process that takes place. It’s not done overnight, but there are comprehensive evaluations that are done,” Perry said. “There are nighttime assessments, lighting surveys, just a number of things that go into campus safety and crime prevention by environmental design that we will review.”

The shooting incident happened during a homecoming concert. Three people, none of them Livingstone students, were injured as the result of gunfire. Two students were injured trying to get to safety once the shots were fired.

One of the shooting victims, 21-year-old Talib Kelly, was also considered a suspect in the case. He was released from the hospital on Friday and then charged with attempted murder and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $1.2 million.

As the criminal investigation continues, school leaders and the experts will hold a series of meetings to listen to concerns of students, families, faculty, staff, and members of the community. Dr. Davis says making the campus and the surrounding area safe is the top priority.

“What we will do today will not only protect our entre campus community, it will propel us into the future,” Davis said. “If we need to be better, then better we will be.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.