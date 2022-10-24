PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide

Two males and one female were found with gunshot wounds in a car and police are working to identify them.
Two males and one female were found with gunshot wounds in a car and police are working to identify them.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were found shot and killed in a car in Gaston County, the Gaston County Police Department said.

The shooting investigation began around 3:15 p.m. on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Police originally responded to the scene as a traffic accident. The vehicle was found in a backyard after traveling through a fence.

Two males and one female were found with gunshot wounds in a car. The driver is identified as 57-year-old Darlene Hardin, the front passenger was identified as Benjamin Simmons, 65, and the backseat passenger as David Bright, 34.

Bright is the suspect in the double homicide and he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C.

Police say the shooting and crash likely happened prior to 1:30 p.m. and a social media post showed the vehicle wreck at 1:50 p.m. No reports were made to law enforcement until 3:13 pm.

This is an on-going investigation. If you have information pertinent to the investigation, the Gaston County Police encourages you to contact Det. J. P. Brienza at 704-866-3320.

Download our app for the latest developments.

Also Read: Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
J'wuan Horton
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Chad Allen Krantz
Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found

Latest News

The Rowan Sheriff's Office was notified about the incident on Friday and confirmed on Monday...
Investigation underway after mother says her autistic child was tied to a chair in Rowan County elementary school
Early voting
S.C. early voter turnout breaks record; ‘increased web traffic’ causes website crash
Towing company owner David Satterfield sits in a Raleigh courtroom. A judge dismissed the...
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars.
SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County