Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail

Women took the cash, sped away in Cadillac
The victim was trying to get bond so that her boyfriend could be released from jail.
The victim was trying to get bond so that her boyfriend could be released from jail.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail.

Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.

The woman was going to pay the bond to get her boyfriend out of jail.

Police say when the victim handed over the cash, one of the women went towards the magistrate’s office, the other started walking towards the jail. Minutes later both of the women ran to a newer model Cadillac and sped away.

The women were described as white, one with blonde hair, one with brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

Police say that anyone wishing to pay a bond should only work with bail bond companies that are licensed and insured.

